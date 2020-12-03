Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.71.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.