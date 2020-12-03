Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $689,510.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $689,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,061.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Kerzner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00.

ALRM opened at $74.27 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

