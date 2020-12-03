Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley Sells 10,000 Shares

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $19,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,650.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALSK stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $164.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,859,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 64,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 573,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 119,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 29.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.