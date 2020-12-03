Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Sells $29,100.00 in Stock

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) Director Peter D. Ley sold 15,000 shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ALSK opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Company Profile

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.