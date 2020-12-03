Alembic Global Advisors Begins Coverage on The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Chemours from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.08.

The Chemours stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17. The Chemours has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $26.07.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Chemours by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,775,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,147,000 after acquiring an additional 277,042 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in The Chemours by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 10,821,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,112,000 after acquiring an additional 739,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,001,000 after purchasing an additional 820,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Chemours by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,125,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 95,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after purchasing an additional 208,512 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

