Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

ALGT opened at $174.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.62. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total value of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

