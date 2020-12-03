ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

NYSE:ALE opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

