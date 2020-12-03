Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

