Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather Sells 22 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20.

On Thursday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,827.95 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,835.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,236.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,689.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,538.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 91,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $11,845,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,786.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

