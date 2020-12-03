AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,800 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 136.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $30.24 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $34.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $802.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMS. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised GMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

