AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,135.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,330 shares of company stock worth $1,909,766 over the last ninety days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

AXNX stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

