AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 169.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 614,476 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 355,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,578 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 161,688 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $24.57 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

