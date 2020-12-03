AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,212 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $737.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 47.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

