AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $531,000 Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

NYSE EXP opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.80. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.88 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 7,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $645,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,151.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,566,230. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.