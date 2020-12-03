AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 169.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 103,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after buying an additional 2,378,466 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The company had revenue of $289.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

