AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX opened at $34.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.70. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $35.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.35. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.