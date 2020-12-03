AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 19.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLUE. Barclays lowered bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.91. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.97. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.17 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

