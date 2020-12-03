AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Discovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Discovery by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 33.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after purchasing an additional 258,435 shares during the last quarter. 37.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Macquarie downgraded Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.