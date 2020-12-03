AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in News by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,215,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 549,550 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of News by 623.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 434,631 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of News by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,903,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,242,000 after acquiring an additional 426,742 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of News by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 495,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 125,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

