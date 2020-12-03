AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $510,000 Investment in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,389,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $149,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,330 shares of company stock worth $1,909,766 over the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

