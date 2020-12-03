AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $513,000 Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 367,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 978.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 101.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

In other CarGurus news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $61,674.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,021,833 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARG stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

