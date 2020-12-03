AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,310 Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $144.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,234. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

