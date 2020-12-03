AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.80.

NYSE ESS opened at $248.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.63 and a 200 day moving average of $226.42.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

