AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,945 Shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYL. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,280,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Mylan by 12.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,007,000 after buying an additional 1,713,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mylan by 42.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,829,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,621,000 after buying an additional 1,437,309 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 48.6% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,789,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Mylan stock opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mylan has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

