AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $508,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,936,000 after buying an additional 1,329,456 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,494,190 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,408,000 after buying an additional 1,166,472 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,945,000 after buying an additional 445,209 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,716,000 after buying an additional 357,374 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -373.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $117.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Insiders have sold a total of 173,837 shares of company stock worth $19,230,552 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

