AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 63.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $83,381.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $60.88 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.22.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

