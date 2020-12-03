AlphaValue Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Sell”

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAAY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $106.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,822,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,295,000 after purchasing an additional 316,925 shares in the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,198,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,977,000 after purchasing an additional 107,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.