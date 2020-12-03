Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

NASDAQ:PINE opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,092,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

