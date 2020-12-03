Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,435 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 709 put options.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ATUS opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

