AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on AMC Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie raised AMC Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $32.42 on Friday. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.93.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 943.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 310,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 280,435 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

