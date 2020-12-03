Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $47,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $43,000. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

