American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. 140166 cut shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a negative rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.53.

AAL opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.71. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -20.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

