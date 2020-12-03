American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AMH opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after buying an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,494,000 after buying an additional 854,508 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,086,000 after buying an additional 140,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,169,000 after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,249,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,910,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

