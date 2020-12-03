American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.40.

Shares of AMWD opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,848 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 137,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

