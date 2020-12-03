Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.33

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.33 and last traded at $132.65, with a volume of 1980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $3,439,522.00. Insiders have sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,584,000 after acquiring an additional 754,436 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

