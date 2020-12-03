Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3,297.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,705,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,945 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 560.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 467,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,704,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

