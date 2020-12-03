Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $308.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

