Analysts Expect Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forterra’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Forterra reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Forterra will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forterra.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRTA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Forterra from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forterra by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Forterra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forterra by 219.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forterra (FRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.