Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) recently:

11/24/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Target was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $127.00.

11/19/2020 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – Target had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Target is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Target is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $176.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $181.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

