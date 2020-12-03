Analysts Set Expectations for Cloudflare, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cloudflare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $71.90 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -184.35 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $555,627.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,981 shares in the company, valued at $582,588.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 69,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $4,686,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,314,424 shares of company stock valued at $76,130,783. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.