Analysts Set SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Price Target at $159.57

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.29.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

SNX opened at $76.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $164.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.00 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,836 shares of company stock worth $6,349,776 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SYNNEX by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

