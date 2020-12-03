Analyzing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tamino Minerals and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Knight 0 3 9 0 2.75

Black Knight has a consensus price target of $92.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Black Knight’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Knight $1.18 billion 11.93 $108.80 million $1.72 52.01

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Tamino Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Black Knight 19.21% 12.45% 5.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Knight beats Tamino Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Mexico. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits Sonora. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage investors; and Expedite, a suite of products and services to automate and streamline internal business processes, as well as to manage compliance and enhance the application-to-close cycle; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and CompassPPE, a product pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Servicing Digital and AIVA solutions. The Data and Analytics segment include property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions, as well as Actionable Intelligence and Rapid Analytics Platforms. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

