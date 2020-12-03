Analyzing Triumph Apparel (OTCMKTS:TRUA) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL)

Triumph Apparel (OTCMKTS:TRUA) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Apparel and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Apparel N/A N/A N/A J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triumph Apparel and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Apparel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J.Jill $691.34 million 0.06 -$128.57 million $0.30 14.20

Triumph Apparel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J.Jill.

Volatility & Risk

Triumph Apparel has a beta of 107.01, indicating that its share price is 10,601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Triumph Apparel and J.Jill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.Jill has a consensus target price of $3.20, suggesting a potential downside of 24.88%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Triumph Apparel.

Summary

Triumph Apparel beats J.Jill on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Apparel Company Profile

Triumph Apparel Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets fitness, dance, and yoga clothes for women and girls. The company offers dancewear, active wear, and casual clothes, such as tops, bottoms, leotards, leg wear and tights, and accessories; and fitness equipment, including weights, toning balls, and yoga mats. It serves dancers, gymnasts, and skaters through its stores in the United States and Canada, as well as through distributors internationally. Triumph Apparel Corporation was formerly known as Danskin, Inc. and it changed its name to Triumph Apparel Corporation in August 2007. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New York, New York. As of April 29, 2009, Triumph Apparel Corporation operates as a subsidiary of KSL Ventures, LLC.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of June 15, 2020, it operated approximately 280 stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

