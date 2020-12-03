Analyzing Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL)

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) and Image Chain Group (OTCMKTS:ICGL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Image Chain Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 5.14% 4.74% 2.25% Image Chain Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical and Image Chain Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 3 9 5 0 2.12 Image Chain Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $62.56, suggesting a potential downside of 19.58%. Given Westlake Chemical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westlake Chemical is more favorable than Image Chain Group.

Volatility & Risk

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Image Chain Group has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westlake Chemical and Image Chain Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.12 billion 1.22 $421.00 million $3.26 23.86 Image Chain Group $1.36 million 37.77 -$2.92 million N/A N/A

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Image Chain Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 73.1% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats Image Chain Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells PVC compounds and building products fabricated from PVC, including residential siding, trim and moulding, pipe and fittings for various water, sewer and industrial applications, profiles for windows and doors, decking products, film for various inflatables, wall covering tapes, roofing applications, and composite roof tiles. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

About Image Chain Group

Image Chain Group Limited, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in producing, marketing, and selling tea polyphenol products. The company is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

