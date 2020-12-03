Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4,823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,746,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 859.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anaplan in the second quarter worth $66,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $834,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,716,414.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,821.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,896 shares of company stock valued at $34,665,826 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $71.53.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

