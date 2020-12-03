Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Downgraded to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:BUD opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.45 billion, a PE ratio of -183.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.20. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $70,041,000 after buying an additional 1,401,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $381,753,000 after acquiring an additional 693,844 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,889,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

