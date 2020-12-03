Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 8,791 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00.

Shares of CODI opened at $19.42 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $418.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 861,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 82.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3,297.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 540,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 524,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 7.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

