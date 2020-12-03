Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $136.26 on Friday. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $216.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -247.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $2,696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,717 shares of company stock valued at $20,576,141. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

