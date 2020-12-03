Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $131.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Shares of AAPL opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,092.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92,101,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

