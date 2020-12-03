Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.